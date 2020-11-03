UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Giggs Will Not Be In Charge For Next Three Wales Matches After Alleged Assault

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 08:12 PM

Giggs will not be in charge for next three Wales matches after alleged assault

Wales coach Ryan Giggs and the Football Association of Wales (FAW) have "mutually agreed" that he will not take charge of upcoming internationals after he was arrested on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Wales coach Ryan Giggs and the Football Association of Wales (FAW) have "mutually agreed" that he will not take charge of upcoming internationals after he was arrested on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend.

The 46-year-old former Manchester United star was later bailed.

He has denied "all allegations of assault" and is cooperating with police, according to a statement released by his representative.

But he will not be at the helm for a friendly against the United States on November 12 and Nations League games against Ireland and Finland "The Football Association of Wales and Ryan Giggs have mutually agreed that he will not be involved in the upcoming international camp," said an FAW statement on Tuesday.

"Our agreed immediate priority is preparing the team for the upcoming international matches. Robert Page, with Ryan's support, will take charge for the next three matches." Wales had been due to announce their squad on Tuesday for the three games but those plans were shelved as news broke of Giggs's arrest.

"The Cymru squad for these upcoming matches will be announced on Thursday 5th November," the FAW said.

The Sun said police were called to Giggs's home late on Sunday and he was arrested and questioned on suspicion of actual bodily harm and assault.

Giggs was appointed Wales boss in 2018 after a stellar playing career in which he won 13 Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues. He was capped 64 times by Wales.

Related Topics

Football Police Wales Ireland United States Finland Manchester United November Sunday 2018 All Premier League Coach

Recent Stories

President International Islamic University, Islama ..

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 6 more lives, infects 521 others: ..

4 minutes ago

US braces for election turmoil as voters head to t ..

8 minutes ago

Protest rallies held against publication of blasph ..

8 minutes ago

US stocks futures rise ahead of Election Day sessi ..

8 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid dedicates Flag Day celebration ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.