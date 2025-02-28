Open Menu

GIKI Holds Squash Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 28, 2025 | 05:40 PM

GIKI holds Squash Championship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology (GIKI) organized a Squash Championship at its state-of-the-art sports complex of the Institute.

The sport event was graced by Adil Khattak, Member of the board of Governors, GIK Institute, as the Chief Guest, said a press release.

The squash championship of GIK witnessed a thrilling final match between teams comprising faculty members and students, delivering an intense showdown.

The audience, including students, faculty, and staff, enthusiastically cheered up the teams who displayed remarkable dexterity skill, resilience, and sportsmanship throughout the contest.

After the exciting finale, Khattak distributed cash prizes and trophies to the winning team, acknowledging their dedication and excellence in the sport.

In his address, he commended the participants and organizers of GIKI for their efforts in promoting athletics and extracurricular activities within the Institute.

He emphasized the importance of physical fitness and sportsmanship in shaping well-rounded individuals who can excel in both academics and personal development.

To mark the occasion at the Institute, Khattak planted a tree within the sports complex and officially launching GIKI’s Summer Tree Plantation Drive 2025. This initiative highlights GIKI’s commitment to environmental sustainability and its active role in promoting green practices on campus and holding the sports events like this.

The event reaffirmed GIKI’s dedication to fostering a vibrant campus culture, where students are encouraged to engage in sports, leadership activities, and environmental conservation.

The event was also characterized by participation of the female students of the Institute in the event and won the prizes in different categories.

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives ACTVET team ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives ACTVET team after 10-medal win at WorldSki ..

45 seconds ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How much prize money wi ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How much prize money will Pakistan receive after exit ..

7 minutes ago
 ERRA strengthens partnerships with India, Hong Kon ..

ERRA strengthens partnerships with India, Hong Kong

15 minutes ago
 UICCA, Ministry of Economy partner to reinforce su ..

UICCA, Ministry of Economy partner to reinforce sustainability through launch of ..

15 minutes ago
 Efforts to be made to reduce electricity tariffs t ..

Efforts to be made to reduce electricity tariffs to support Pakistan’s industr ..

18 minutes ago
 Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight moon of Ho ..

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight moon of Holy month of Ramadan

26 minutes ago
World First: UAE employs AI-driven drones for Rama ..

World First: UAE employs AI-driven drones for Ramadan Moon sighting

31 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulat ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Prime Minister of Lebanon

46 minutes ago
 HBL Pakistan Super League X to start from April 11 ..

HBL Pakistan Super League X to start from April 11 in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

49 minutes ago
 Zero Lifestyle's Vision 2025: A Night That Changed ..

Zero Lifestyle's Vision 2025: A Night That Changed Innovation in Pakistan

53 minutes ago
 'China all set to assist Pakistan in modernizing g ..

'China all set to assist Pakistan in modernizing gems and jewelry sector'

57 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan make 177 ru ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan make 177 runs for five wickets

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports