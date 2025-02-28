GIKI Holds Squash Championship
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 28, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology (GIKI) organized a Squash Championship at its state-of-the-art sports complex of the Institute.
The sport event was graced by Adil Khattak, Member of the board of Governors, GIK Institute, as the Chief Guest, said a press release.
The squash championship of GIK witnessed a thrilling final match between teams comprising faculty members and students, delivering an intense showdown.
The audience, including students, faculty, and staff, enthusiastically cheered up the teams who displayed remarkable dexterity skill, resilience, and sportsmanship throughout the contest.
After the exciting finale, Khattak distributed cash prizes and trophies to the winning team, acknowledging their dedication and excellence in the sport.
In his address, he commended the participants and organizers of GIKI for their efforts in promoting athletics and extracurricular activities within the Institute.
He emphasized the importance of physical fitness and sportsmanship in shaping well-rounded individuals who can excel in both academics and personal development.
To mark the occasion at the Institute, Khattak planted a tree within the sports complex and officially launching GIKI’s Summer Tree Plantation Drive 2025. This initiative highlights GIKI’s commitment to environmental sustainability and its active role in promoting green practices on campus and holding the sports events like this.
The event reaffirmed GIKI’s dedication to fostering a vibrant campus culture, where students are encouraged to engage in sports, leadership activities, and environmental conservation.
The event was also characterized by participation of the female students of the Institute in the event and won the prizes in different categories.
Recent Stories
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives ACTVET team after 10-medal win at WorldSki ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How much prize money will Pakistan receive after exit ..
ERRA strengthens partnerships with India, Hong Kong
UICCA, Ministry of Economy partner to reinforce sustainability through launch of ..
Efforts to be made to reduce electricity tariffs to support Pakistan’s industr ..
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight moon of Holy month of Ramadan
World First: UAE employs AI-driven drones for Ramadan Moon sighting
Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Prime Minister of Lebanon
HBL Pakistan Super League X to start from April 11 in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Zero Lifestyle's Vision 2025: A Night That Changed Innovation in Pakistan
'China all set to assist Pakistan in modernizing gems and jewelry sector'
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan make 177 runs for five wickets
More Stories From Sports
-
GIKI holds Squash Championship6 minutes ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How much prize money will Pakistan receive after exiting tournament?7 minutes ago
-
FIH Hockey Nations Cup in June16 minutes ago
-
Meeting held for South Asian Games16 minutes ago
-
HBL Pakistan Super League X to start from April 11 in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium49 minutes ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan make 177 runs for five wickets1 hour ago
-
Barre hopes to take France form to Stade Francais' Top 14 'operation survival'9 hours ago
-
PSG host Lille with Champions League blockbuster on the horizon9 hours ago
-
Man City, Man Utd turn to FA Cup glory to save poor seasons9 hours ago
-
Tennis: Dubai Championships results18 hours ago
-
Marnus Labuschagne says Australia are ready for Afghanistan challenge18 hours ago
-
Legendary Irish trio to retire at end of Six Nations18 hours ago