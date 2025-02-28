GIKI holds Squash Championship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology (GIKI) organized a Squash Championship at its state-of-the-art sports complex of the Institute.

The sport event was graced by Adil Khattak, Member of the board of Governors, GIK Institute, as the Chief Guest, said a press release.

The squash championship of GIK witnessed a thrilling final match between teams comprising faculty members and students, delivering an intense showdown.

The audience, including students, faculty, and staff, enthusiastically cheered up the teams who displayed remarkable dexterity skill, resilience, and sportsmanship throughout the contest.

After the exciting finale, Khattak distributed cash prizes and trophies to the winning team, acknowledging their dedication and excellence in the sport.

In his address, he commended the participants and organizers of GIKI for their efforts in promoting athletics and extracurricular activities within the Institute.

He emphasized the importance of physical fitness and sportsmanship in shaping well-rounded individuals who can excel in both academics and personal development.

To mark the occasion at the Institute, Khattak planted a tree within the sports complex and officially launching GIKI’s Summer Tree Plantation Drive 2025. This initiative highlights GIKI’s commitment to environmental sustainability and its active role in promoting green practices on campus and holding the sports events like this.

The event reaffirmed GIKI’s dedication to fostering a vibrant campus culture, where students are encouraged to engage in sports, leadership activities, and environmental conservation.

The event was also characterized by participation of the female students of the Institute in the event and won the prizes in different categories.