Gilbert Claims Vuelta 12th Stage, Roglic Retains Red

4 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 10:42 PM

Gilbert claims Vuelta 12th stage, Roglic retains red

Philippe Gilbert stamped his authority on Thursday's Vuelta a Espana 12th stage as Slovenia's Primoz Roglic retained the leader's red jersey

Bilbao, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Philippe Gilbert stamped his authority on Thursday's Vuelta a Espana 12th stage as Slovenia's Primoz Roglic retained the leader's red jersey.

Belgian former world champion Gilbert forged clear of a 15-man breakaway on the final third category climb to claim his sixth career Vuelta stage in the streets of Bilbao.

The 37-year-old winner of this season's Paris-Roubaix came in clear of Spanish duo Alex Aranburu and Fernando Barcelo.

Roglic remains one minute 52 seconds ahead of Alejandro Valverde in the general classification.

