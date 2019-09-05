Gilbert Claims Vuelta 12th Stage, Roglic Retains Red
Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 10:42 PM
Philippe Gilbert stamped his authority on Thursday's Vuelta a Espana 12th stage as Slovenia's Primoz Roglic retained the leader's red jersey
Belgian former world champion Gilbert forged clear of a 15-man breakaway on the final third category climb to claim his sixth career Vuelta stage in the streets of Bilbao.
The 37-year-old winner of this season's Paris-Roubaix came in clear of Spanish duo Alex Aranburu and Fernando Barcelo.
Roglic remains one minute 52 seconds ahead of Alejandro Valverde in the general classification.