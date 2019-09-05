Gilbert claims Vuelta 12th stage, Roglic retains red

Philippe Gilbert stamped his authority on Thursday's Vuelta a Espana 12th stage as Slovenia's Primoz Roglic retained the leader's red jersey

Bilbao, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Philippe Gilbert stamped his authority on Thursday's Vuelta a Espana 12th stage as Slovenia 's Primoz Roglic retained the leader's red jersey.

Belgian former world champion Gilbert forged clear of a 15-man breakaway on the final third category climb to claim his sixth career Vuelta stage in the streets of Bilbao.

The 37-year-old winner of this season's Paris-Roubaix came in clear of Spanish duo Alex Aranburu and Fernando Barcelo.

Roglic remains one minute 52 seconds ahead of Alejandro Valverde in the general classification.