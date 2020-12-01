UrduPoint.com
Gilgit-Baltistan And Azad Kashmir Reach U-16 Women's Volleyball Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday qualified for the finals of the women's volleyball event of the ongoing National Under-16 Junior Championship organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directorate of sports.

In the first semi-final, Azad Jammu and Kashmir defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 25-22, 25-20 and 25-23 while in the second semi-final, Gilgit-Baltistan defeated Islamabad by 21-25, 25-22 and 25-19.

Earlier in the league match, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Balochistan by 25-15, 25-10 and 25-11.

In the boys event, Punjab defeated Sindh by 25-21, 25-15 and 25-12 while Islamabad defeated Balochistan by 25-17, 25-21 and 25-20, Azad Kashmir defeated Gilgit-Baltistan by 25-19, 25-15 and 25-17.

League matches ended Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Islamabad teams qualified for the semi-finals.

Secretary Volleyball Association Khalid Waqar Chamkani, Vice President Faqir Muhammad Awan and International player Laiq Khan were also present on the occasion.

