Gilgit Baltistan Scout won third Naltar cross country and Biathlon Skating Cup 2020

Gilgit Baltistan won third Naltar Cross Country and Biathlon Ski Cup 2020

Gilgit Baltistan won third Naltar Cross Country and Biathlon Ski Cup 2020.

In this regard concluding ceremony was held here in Nalter Gilgit.Force Commander Northern Areas and Gilgi Baltistan Maj.General Ehsan Mehmood was the Chief guest on the occasion, who distributed madals among the players.

In the catagery of skating 8km Maqsood Alam from GB Scouts won gold medal.In classic 5 km Hawaldar Muhammad Rizwan won gold medal.

In Biathlon1.5 km Naik Imran won gold medal. On the occasion Forces Command said that efforts of Pakistan Air force, Winter Sport Federation and Gilgit Baltistan Scout are appreciateable.

He said that event of cross country is gaining importance in international winter sports and Gilgit Baltistan Scout tried it's best to promote it in Pakistan along with Pakistan air Force.

Force Commander further added that main objective behind sports are to enhance healthy activities and sportsmanship in youngsters so that they can devote energy for the development and protection of motherland.

On the occasion Director General Gilgit Baltistan Scout Zia Ullah high-ups of Pakistan Army,GB Scouts,and member of civil society were also present.