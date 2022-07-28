UrduPoint.com

Gilgit Warriors Win 5th Zalmi Madrasa League

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 28, 2022 | 10:44 PM

GILGIT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Gilgit Warriors, by defeating Skardu Tigers by 35 runs on Thursday, won the 5th Edition of Zalmi Madrasa League, organized by Peshawar Zalmi and Zalmi Foundation in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Batting first, Gilgit Warriors scored 150 runs for the loss of eight wickets in eight overs. In reply, Skardu's team could not chase down the target and Gilgit Warriors lifted the trophy in the final of the 5th Edition of Zalmi Madrasa League.

Chief Secretary Mehiduddin Wani and Provincial sports Minister Raja Nasir Ali Khan distributed the prizes among the players.

Chairman of Peshawar Zalmi and Zalmi Foundation Javed Afridi said Madrasa League highlighted the positive image of Pakistan's Madaris in the world and that the league would continue in future.

He said the details of the 6th Edition of Zalmi Madrasa League would be announced soon.

Peshawar Zalmi and Zalmi Foundation had organized the Zalmi Madrasa League in Peshawar, Waziristan, Quetta and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

