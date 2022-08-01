Gilgit Warriors defeated Skardu Tigers in final by 35 runs

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022) Gilgit Warriors won the fifth edition of Zalmi Madrasa League organized by Peshawar Zalmi and Zalmi Foundation at the most beautiful place of Gilgit-Baltistan. In the final, Gilgit Warriors defeated Skardu Tigers by 35 runs. Batting first, Gilgit Warriors scored 150 runs for the loss of wickets in eight overs. In response, Skardu's team could not chase down the target and Gilgit Warriors won the trophy of the fifth edition of Zalmi Madrasa League.

Chief Secretary Mehiduddin Wani and Provincial Sports Minister Raja Nasir Ali Khan distributed the prizes.



Javed Afridi, chairman of Peshawar Zalmi and Zalmi Foundation, express happiness on successful 5th edition of the Zalmi Madrasa League.He said Madrasa League has highlighted the positive image of Pakistan's Madaris in the whole world and this process will continue in the future as well. Javed Afridi said that the details of the sixth edition of Zalmi Madrasa League will be announced soon.



Peshawar Zalmi and Zalmi Foundation have previously organized the Zalmi Madrasa League in Peshawar, Waziristan, Quetta, Azad Kashmir,.