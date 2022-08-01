UrduPoint.com

Gilgit Warriors Won The Fifth Edition Of Zalmi Madrasa League

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2022 | 03:58 PM

Gilgit Warriors won the fifth edition of Zalmi Madrasa League

Gilgit Warriors defeated Skardu Tigers in final by 35 runs

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022) Gilgit Warriors won the fifth edition of Zalmi Madrasa League organized by Peshawar Zalmi and Zalmi Foundation at the most beautiful place of Gilgit-Baltistan. In the final, Gilgit Warriors defeated Skardu Tigers by 35 runs. Batting first, Gilgit Warriors scored 150 runs for the loss of wickets in eight overs. In response, Skardu's team could not chase down the target and Gilgit Warriors won the trophy of the fifth edition of Zalmi Madrasa League.

Chief Secretary Mehiduddin Wani and Provincial Sports Minister Raja Nasir Ali Khan distributed the prizes.


Javed Afridi, chairman of Peshawar Zalmi and Zalmi Foundation, express happiness on successful 5th edition of the Zalmi Madrasa League.He said Madrasa League has highlighted the positive image of Pakistan's Madaris in the whole world and this process will continue in the future as well. Javed Afridi said that the details of the sixth edition of Zalmi Madrasa League will be announced soon.


Peshawar Zalmi and Zalmi Foundation have previously organized the Zalmi Madrasa League in Peshawar, Waziristan, Quetta, Azad Kashmir,.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar World Quetta Sports Gilgit Baltistan Nasir Skardu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Afridi Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

Tiwana appointed as IR Member Operations

Tiwana appointed as IR Member Operations

17 minutes ago
 Army Chief lauds PLA's role in China's defense, se ..

Army Chief lauds PLA's role in China's defense, security and nation building

1 hour ago
 Customer Always Comes First — vivo Continues to ..

Customer Always Comes First — vivo Continues to Offer Splendid Customer Servic ..

1 hour ago
 realme Earns the Honor of Becoming the Youngest Br ..

Realme Earns the Honor of Becoming the Youngest Brand among BrandZ’s Chinese G ..

1 hour ago
 HBL’s Balance Sheet crosses Rs 5.0 trillion in H ..

HBL’s Balance Sheet crosses Rs 5.0 trillion in H1 2022 as the Bank continues t ..

2 hours ago
 An evening organized by the Arts Council of Pakist ..

An evening organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Talk Show Committee ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.