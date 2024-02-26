Open Menu

Gill, Jurel Help India Clinch Test Series Against England

Muhammad Rameez Published February 26, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Gill, Jurel help India clinch Test series against England

Ranchi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel guided India to a series-clinching five-wicket win over England on day four of the fourth Test on Monday.

Chasing 192 for victory, India slipped to 120-5 but Gill (52) and Jurel (39) put on an unbeaten stand of 72 to achieve the target during the second session in Ranchi.

The win gave India an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series after they lost the first Test.

It was the first series defeat for captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum since they took charge in 2022 and changed England's fortunes with their attacking philosophy dubbed "Bazball".

"It was a great Test match, the scoreboard doesn't give enough credit to the game as a whole, the ebbs and flows," Stokes said, adding that he "couldn't be more proud" of his spin bowlers.

"So much credit to our spinners, being exposed to a situation like that at the start of their careers," Stokes said.

Gill played the anchor in his 124-ball knock as he and Jurel, who made 90 in India's first innings, staved off a mini-crisis when Shoaib Bashir took two wickets in two balls soon after lunch.

Related Topics

India Ranchi Lead Coach

Recent Stories

How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?

How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war f ..

Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war fighting potential

57 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab C ..

Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab CM

1 hour ago
 Who is Maryam Nawaz?

Who is Maryam Nawaz?

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024

6 hours ago
PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerv ..

PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerve-wracking clash

20 hours ago
 PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

23 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

1 day ago
 PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA p ..

PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president

2 days ago

More Stories From Sports