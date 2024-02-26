Gill, Jurel Help India Clinch Test Series Against England
Ranchi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel guided India to a series-clinching five-wicket win over England on day four of the fourth Test on Monday.
Chasing 192 for victory, India slipped to 120-5 but Gill (52) and Jurel (39) put on an unbeaten stand of 72 to achieve the target during the second session in Ranchi.
The win gave India an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series after they lost the first Test.
It was the first series defeat for captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum since they took charge in 2022 and changed England's fortunes with their attacking philosophy dubbed "Bazball".
"It was a great Test match, the scoreboard doesn't give enough credit to the game as a whole, the ebbs and flows," Stokes said, adding that he "couldn't be more proud" of his spin bowlers.
"So much credit to our spinners, being exposed to a situation like that at the start of their careers," Stokes said.
Gill played the anchor in his 124-ball knock as he and Jurel, who made 90 in India's first innings, staved off a mini-crisis when Shoaib Bashir took two wickets in two balls soon after lunch.
