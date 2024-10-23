Gillespie Confident Of Pakistan’s Chances In Series Decider
Muhammad Rameez Published October 23, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Pakistan men's red-ball Head Coach Jason Gillespie has exuded confidence in his team's preparation ahead of the third and final Test against England at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, beginning Thursday.
"We maintain open communication with our players, discussing their games and strategies for improvement. Our support staff has fostered strong relationships, creating a conducive environment for growth," Gillespie said in a press conference on Wednesday at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium ahead of the third Test match.
Regarding Abrar Ahmed's heath, Gillespie said, "There’s still no update but I've been in touch with him, and he's recovering well."
Gillespie acknowledged Pakistan's recent Test cricket struggles but expressed pride in the team's progress. "Any win is significant, and we're doing well as a support staff, focusing on key areas."
Following the first Test defeat in Multan, Gillespie noted that it was decided that a new selection panel will come in and make decisions. "As head coach, my focus remains on the players and let the selectors do their job. We'll concentrate on playing our best cricket."
Gillespie outlined Pakistan's strategy to combat England's spinners.
“England have got young spinners in early stages of their career and then they have got Jack Leach who is a must more experienced bowler, so they have got good options. Our batters are very clear what their plans. Hopefully we can put England bowlers under pressure and post some really good total in this Test match,” he said.
He praised England's Harry Brook, saying, "He's a fine player, but we managed to dismiss him in both innings. Every day, we play Test cricket, is an opportunity to learn and improve."
Meanwhile, England Skipper Ben Stokes shared his thoughts on the Pindi Stadium pitch and his team's preparation ahead of the third and final Test against Pakistan.
"The wicket looks good for batting, but it might change as the game progresses. The longer we play, the more spin will come into play," he said.
Stokes described the team's last training session as an opportunity to "mix things up and create positive vibes" after a long tour.
To a question, Stokes replied, "Scoring 800 runs on any wicket would be wonderful, but we'll assess the pitch's conditions and adjust our strategy accordingly. We need to see how the bowlers fare and take the game from there."
