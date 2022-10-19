UrduPoint.com

Girl's Annual District Sports Tournament Inaugurated In Havelian

Muhammad Rameez Published October 19, 2022 | 07:57 PM

The Government Girls High School (GGHS) Jhangi Abbottabad inaugurated the annual district sports tournament, here on Wednesday

The torch and trophy were unveiled in the opening ceremony where Chairperson Kohat board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Samina Altaf, District Education Officer (DEO) Dilshad Begum, District Sports Secretary, Farhat Basheer host school and heads of all high schools of the district participated.

The administration and children of Jhangi High School Abbottabad remained prominent in the opening ceremony due to the performance of the regional song and band.

In the ceremony, the students of the school presented cultural programs of the four provinces of the country, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Baluchistan; and of Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Hazara and received appreciation from the audience.

DEO female Dilshad Begum also performed a flag-hoisting ceremony and lit the torch.

District Education Officer Dilshad Begum while speaking on the occasion said that children are the dream of parents and their future, as the teachers will train them in a positive way.

The DEO female emphasized that people should do their part, she congratulated the principal of Jhangi High School Syeda Sameera Bukhari, and said that the performance of her school band and the students who presented the culture of Gilgit-Baltistan was exemplary and captivated the hearts of all.

She expressed the expectation that her school will make a name for itself by representing Abbottabad at the provincial level by winning district competitions.

The district education officer said that the performance of the school and discipline is exemplary and important, and a pleasant working environment has been made possible in the form of great teamwork.

She further said that it is an honor for the district that at the end of the district games, the provincial final will also be held in Abbottabad. In the opening ceremony, a friendly volleyball match between City School Havelian and Dheri Maira was also held which was won by the City Havelian team. Ayesha Naseem, the player of the Pakistan National Women's cricket Team, led the students by lighting the torch of the district competitions.

