KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Sports of Archery strengthens women mentally and physically. For the first time in the history of Karachi, female students were introduced to Archery at school level which will prove to be a turning point in women's empowerment.

These views were expressed by Shahid Hashmi, Chairman, Sports for All, while addressing the students, teachers and officials coming for trials on the occasion of Girls Archery Mega Trials in connection with Talent Hunt 2022 organized by Sports for All.

Pervez Haroon of Pakistan Private Schools and others were also present on the occasion.

The trials were organized by Asia's Certified Archery Coach Hassan Abdullah and his team, during which the students were given basic training in Archery.

KPL Chairman Moeez Bin Zahid said Talent Hunt 2022 had started with mega trials of archery. The sport of Archery will break all records of popularity in the schools of Karachi in the future too.

On the occasion, Perwez Haroon of Pakistan Private Schools Association said it is very fine for more than 500 female students to come to the ground in Korangi. Full cooperation with sports for all will continue in the future as well.