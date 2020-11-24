UrduPoint.com
Girls Athletes Announced For National Championships In Four Games

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 05:42 PM

The Directorate of Sports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Tuesday announced provincial women's teams in athletics, badminton, table tennis and volleyball under the Under-16 Talent Program here

The teams will represent the province in national and international competitions. The announcement was made at the ongoing training camp. The athletics team comprising Fatima Noor of Abbottabad, Toba Bibi, Rashida of Charsadda, Momina, Ayesha Sana of Chitral, Asifa Karim, Mah Rosh Nadir, Zarghona of Kohat, Samina Salam of Mardan, Kulsoom of Peshawar, Tamin, Zehri of Dera Ismail Khan, Aiman Zubair of Peshawar, Fatima of Swat and Aima Shehzadi.

Coaches Zafran Afridi and Abid.

In Badminton, Abbottabad's Maharajn, Charsadda's Tanzeela, Khola, Mardan's Saman Shehzadi, Sapna, Peshawar's Noor Saleem, Khadija. Coach Bushra and Fatima are the coaches.

In Table Tennis Peshawar's Alishba, Zainab, Horia Hameem, Halima, Khadija Mubeen, Swabi's Haba Iqbal, Janita Javed, Abbottabad's Alema Zeb.

In volleyball the selected players comprising Aiza, Charsadda's Shumaila, Chitral's Yasina Zaman, Dera Ismail Khan's Saima, Maryam, Janat Gul, Marina Khan, Muneeb of Mansehra, Diniya, Shumaila, Nayab, Maryam Sajjad, Miskan, Coach Wasifullah and Habibullah.

