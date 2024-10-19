Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival

A three-day Girls Sports Carnival, organized by the Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training, the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), and the Federal Directorate of Education, continued on its second day on Saturday at the Pakistan Sports Complex

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) A three-day Girls Sports Carnival, organized by the Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training, the Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), and the Federal Directorate of Education, continued on its second day on Saturday at the Pakistan Sports Complex.

On the second day of the carnival, families and fans gathered to enjoy an array of sports competitions and cultural performances, adding excitement to the event.

On this occasion, Federal Secretary for Education Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani said we are proud to say here that the wave of happiness was seen on the faces of every child who participated in the carnival. Sports should be included in every case and all possible facilities related to sports should be provided, Wani said.

Chairman of the Federal Board Syed Junaid Akhlaq encouraged all the teams participating in the upcoming games, emphasizing the importance of balancing education with sports.

"Not only should you excel in your studies," Junaid Akhlaq said, "but you should also continue to shine the name of your country in the field of sports. Your dedication and hard work can inspire future generations, showcasing the incredible potential of young female athletes in Pakistan.

The event saw a vibrant mix of cultural, educational, and sports activities, with stalls offering food, drinks, and traffic awareness materials.

Around 4,000 female athletes, including participants from Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, took part in various sports such as athletics, basketball, football, volleyball, and table tennis.

Sports enthusiasts gathered in large numbers to cheer for their favourite teams, adding to the celebratory atmosphere of the event. "It's an absolute joy to see my daughter compete and make us proud," said a parent, Zarina Ali, whose daughter is participating in the volleyball competition.

“These events are essential because they not only build confidence but also promote healthy lifestyles for girls," said a mother of a female athlete, emphasizing the importance of such initiatives for empowering young girls.

An award ceremony will be held on the final day to celebrate the achievements of the young athletes, encouraging more girls to participate in sports and exhibit their skills and talent.