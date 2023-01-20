UrduPoint.com

Girls, Boys Sports Competitions To Start From January 23

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 20, 2023 | 08:59 PM

Girls, boys sports competitions to start from January 23

Regional Director Colleges Shaheed Benazirabad Region, Prof Shahida Taj Abro in an announcement said that on behalf of College Education Shaheed Benazirabad, the girls' and boys' sports competitions would be held at Nawabshah on January 23 and 24, 2023

NAWABSHAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Regional Director Colleges Shaheed Benazirabad Region, Prof Shahida Taj Abro in an announcement said that on behalf of College education Shaheed Benazirabad, the girls' and boys' sports competitions would be held at Nawabshah on January 23 and 24, 2023.

The Marathon Race would be organized on Jan 23 that would commence from Nawabshah Press Club and conclude at Bilawal Sports Stadium. The other events of College sports would be held at Bilawal Sports Stadium and Girls Degree College.

Related Topics

Sports Martyrs Shaheed Education Marathon Nawabshah January From Race

Recent Stories

From ADSW to COP28: UAE’s pioneering journey lea ..

From ADSW to COP28: UAE’s pioneering journey leading up to the Year of Sustain ..

15 minutes ago
 NUST wins conduct of advanced Artificial Intellige ..

NUST wins conduct of advanced Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain courses for ..

5 minutes ago
 NUST Khuzdar campus to be game changer for Balochi ..

NUST Khuzdar campus to be game changer for Balochistan

5 minutes ago
 Stocks bounce, yen slides tracking inflation fallo ..

Stocks bounce, yen slides tracking inflation fallout

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner fixes ex- mill flour price Rs 98, c ..

Commissioner fixes ex- mill flour price Rs 98, chakki atta at Rs 105 per kg

1 minute ago
 US Official to Visit Belgium, UK for Talks on Achi ..

US Official to Visit Belgium, UK for Talks on Achieving Long-Term Peace - State ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.