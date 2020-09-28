UrduPoint.com
Girls, Boys Trials Completed In U-16 Talent Hunt Scheme In Mansehra

Zeeshan Mehtab 57 seconds ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 09:56 PM

The trials of girls and boys Athletes under Talent Hunt Scheme in the age group U-16 Monday completed in Mansehra to bring out male and female athletes under qualified coaches of the Directorate of Sports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :The trials of girls and boys Athletes under Talent Hunt Scheme in the age group U-16 Monday completed in Mansehra to bring out male and female athletes under qualified coaches of the Directorate of Sports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The trials is aim at to find out new faces at grassroots level in seven male and four female disciplines, head of the selection committee Bushra Khan told APP here on Monday.

She disclosed the selection committee headed by Miss Rashida Ghaznavi thoroughly monitored the performance of the players before short-listing the Names of the selected probables.

She said like other districts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the trials of the girls and boys were being organized in Mansehra. Bushra said that 200 female took part in Athletic, Badminton, Table Tennis and Volleyball (Female) and seven male Games including Players were selected for the games of volleyball, table tennis, athletics, badminton, volleyball, squash, and football.

She said it was a key step in the right direction. Through these trials in all 35 districts talented players would come up to the provincial pool of talent, she added.

The short-listed players would be groomed, trained and coached under qualified coaches and would be given opportunities to represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National Junior and Senior Championships.

She said the trials district wise had so far completed in Swabi, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Hangu, Orakzai, Khurram and Bannu wherein a team of the selection committee visited each district to find new talent.

She said that Secretary sports Abid Majeed had clear instruction to ensure equal opportunities to the women players.

She also lauded Additional Secretary Sports and Tourism Junaid Khan and DG Sports Asfandyar Khattak for providing true patronage to female athletes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Trials for selection of women's teams in Mansehra District were held at Government Girls High school in which a large number of female athletes participated, she informed. She said, women coaches Amna and Saira along with other coaches selected the players through transparent trials. Men's trials were held under the supervision of senior coach Shafqat Ullah and other coaches of the Directorate.

She said that the names of the names has been handed over to the concerned officials of the Sports Directorate.

