Girls College Bacha Khan wins Inter-College Volleyball title

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Govt Girls College Bacha Khan Peshawar clinched the trophy after defeating strong Frontier College for Women team in the final played here at Bacha College premises on Friday.

There was a vociferous student crowd that was an edge for Girls College Bacha wherein both the teams exhibited some excellent smashes.

Girls College Bacha Khan defeated Frontier College Peshawar by 3-0 in the final match, the score was 29-27, 25-23, 27-25. Overall Girls College Bacha Khan dominated the proceedings but the strong Frontier College for Women Peshawar gave a tough response. It was the first set in which both the teams were stretched to 29-27, similarly, in other sets, there were some tough responses from both sides.

Government Girls College Charsadda No 1 took the third position by defeating another strong team City Gulbahar by 3-2, the score was 23-25, 25-20, 21-25, 25-23 and 15-12.

The final match of the Inter-colleges Volleyball Championship organized by the Higher education Department attracted good spectators who responded well with their cheering hands. Girls College Bacha Khan showed their best performance and defeated the team of Frontier College for Women in a straight set but it produced great thrill as players of both sides exhibited excellent game.

On this occasion Deputy Director Education Miss Khadija was the chief guest along with Principal Bacha Khan Girls College Dur-e-Shahwar, President sports Committee Higher Education Department Miss Nahayat, Director Sports Bacha Khan Girls College Miss Afsheen, Director Sports City Gulbahar College. Najma Qazi and Director Sports Frontier Girls College Gul Sanobar and a large number of students were present and enjoyed the match.

A total of 15 teams from various colleges in the Peshawar Zone participated in the Championship. Earlier, Frontier College, City Gulbahar, Charsadda 1 Girls College and Bacha Khan Girls College had reached the semi-finals, later the students of Bacha Khan College and Frontier College managed to reach the finals, while Charsadda Girls College No. 1 got the third position by defeating City Gulbahar Peshawar in a 3-2 battle. In the end, the chief guest gave away trophies and cash prizes with playing certificates.