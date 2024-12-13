Girls' Cricket Cup Promotes Empowerment, Equality In Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The Australian High Commission (AHC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) with the support of Serena Hotels, hosted the 8th AHC-PCB Girls' Cricket Cup in Islamabad, highlighting the power of sports in promoting gender equality.
The event brought together young female players from local schools, celebrating their achievements and promoting gender equality.
The tournament featured teams from four schools: Mashal Model School Bari Imam, SOS Children's Village H-11, Islamabad Model School for Girls – F-6/1 and Islamabad Model School for Girls I-9/1.
In the week leading up to the final match, PCB first-class coaches conducted an intensive five-day coaching clinic to prepare the girls for the competition.
Australia's High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins joined the 60 girls to watch the final match. He praised the enthusiasm and confidence of the players and congratulated the schools and organizers for making the event possible.
"The smiles on the girls' faces says it all. Sport is a great motivator, it builds teamwork and confidence. Of course, cricket is a passion that binds Australia and Pakistan so it makes perfect sense for us to support this wonderful event," said Hawkins.
The Australian High Commission has been sponsoring girls' cricket in Pakistan since 2016, starting with one tournament in Islamabad.
The initiative has since expanded to Lahore and Karachi, empowering girls across the nation.
Aziz Boolani, CEO of Serena Hotels emphasized the importance of the event in providing access to professional coaching and opportunities for young girls to develop their cricketing skills.
He stated that the initiative not only nurtures future talent but also serves as a launchpad for their cricketing careers.
With cheers echoing through Islamabad, the girls showcased not just their cricketing abilities but also the promise of a brighter more inclusive future.
