ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) will hold Girls Netball Cup from October 11 to 14 at Pakistan sports board (PSB) Coaching Centre, Karachi.

President of PNF Mudassar Arain in a statement said that U-13, U-15, U-17, U-19 and the university level competitions would be held during the four-day event.

He asked the interested teams to get registered for taking part in the event on email paknetball@gmail.com or contact at 03219229711 till October 1.

The managers meeting will be held on the same day in which draws of the tournament will be opened.

Final matches will be played on October 14. Trophies and certificates will be awarded to the winning teams.