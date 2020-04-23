UrduPoint.com
Girls Play Rooftop Tennis In Italian City

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 11:56 AM

Girls play rooftop tennis in Italian city

The girls’ video showing them playing rooftop tennis went viral on social media.

ROME: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2020) A video showing two girls playing tennis at rooftops in a local city went viral on social media here on Thursday.

The girls were playing rooftop tennis to spend time amid fears of Coronavirus.

Italy is one of the worst-hit country of Coronavirus where thousands of people died of the virus. According to some reports, there was no further burial space and also the people who could bury the dead.

Life is not normal in Italy yet as the roads and the beautiful sceneries are awaiting the visitors who are in isolation due to fears of Coronavirus.

