Girls’ Sports Carnival concludes

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) The three-day Girls Sports Carnival came to a thrilling conclusion here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex on Sunday, featuring an energetic and colorful closing ceremony.

Organized by the Federal Ministry of education in collaboration with the Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary Education and the Federal Directorate of Education Islamabad, the event brought together approximately 4,000 female athletes from across Pakistan, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Federal Secretary for Education Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, dignitaries, officials, and a large number of sports enthusiasts attended the event, showcasing their support for the carnival.

The carnival was aimed to empower young girls through sports, providing a platform for them to showcase their athletic talents in various disciplines such as athletics, basketball, football, volleyball, table tennis, badminton, and tennis.

A 14-year-old athlete from AJK, Sana Javed said, "Participating in this prestigious event was a thrill. After months of dedication and hard work, I'm proud to be a part of this carnival. Initiatives like this empower girls like me to push beyond our limits and chase our passions.

"

Similarly, 15-year-old athlete Aneela, while sharing her thoughts said, "Participating in the Carnival has been an unforgettable experience. It's crucial we have more platforms like this to showcase that girls can excel in any sport, matching their counterparts in skill and determination."

A 16-year-old athlete from GB, Yasim said, "The journey to this carnival has been challenging, but seeing so many talented athletes come together has been truly inspiring. This event demonstrates that, with the right support, girls can achieve greatness in sports."

Parents also expressed their pride and joy in seeing their daughters participate.

Zoya Aslam, a proud parent, beamed with joy as she watched her daughter take to the court. "Seeing my daughter compete and excel is an absolute delight. Events like these are vital, as they foster confidence and promote healthy lifestyles among girls, setting them up for lifelong success", she said.

The final day of the carnival included an award ceremony to celebrate the achievements of the young athletes, encouraging more girls to participate in sports and exhibit their skills and talent.