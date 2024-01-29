Open Menu

Girls’ Sports Week Inaugurated

Muhammad Rameez Published January 29, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Girls’ Sports Week inaugurated

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed inaugurated the Girls’ Sports Week in the University of Faisalabad (TUF) here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the sports were imperative to keep the young generation healthy and away from immoral and anti-social activities.

She said that the government was spending huge money to provide quality sports facilities to sports lovers. In this connection, sports complex and gymnasium were also being established to promote sports activities at grass root level.

She appreciated the role of TUF in promotion of sports activities and said that such events were also being arranged in other educational institutions of the division.

Registrar TUF Zahida Maqbool said that TUF had arranged various competitions for Girl’s Sports Week including karate, gymnastic, tug of war, culture show and race.

She said that special prizes would also be given to position holders in addition commendatory certificates.

TUF team also presented a march past and band march while faculty members of the university were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Sports Young Money March From Government Race Love

Recent Stories

HBL PSL Nine Supplementary and Replacement Players ..

HBL PSL Nine Supplementary and Replacement Players announced

14 minutes ago
 Babar Awan terms public response on PTI founder’ ..

Babar Awan terms public response on PTI founder’s call across Pakistan amazing

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iran resolve to expand ties in political ..

Pakistan, Iran resolve to expand ties in political and security domains

29 minutes ago
 Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 indivi ..

Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 individuals issued notices

3 hours ago
 Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to W ..

Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to Wahab Riaz

3 hours ago
 SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military co ..

SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military courts’ case dissolved

4 hours ago
Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail ..

Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail from ATC

4 hours ago
 Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakist ..

Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports