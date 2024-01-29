Girls’ Sports Week inaugurated

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed inaugurated the Girls’ Sports Week in the University of Faisalabad (TUF) here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the sports were imperative to keep the young generation healthy and away from immoral and anti-social activities.

She said that the government was spending huge money to provide quality sports facilities to sports lovers. In this connection, sports complex and gymnasium were also being established to promote sports activities at grass root level.

She appreciated the role of TUF in promotion of sports activities and said that such events were also being arranged in other educational institutions of the division.

Registrar TUF Zahida Maqbool said that TUF had arranged various competitions for Girl’s Sports Week including karate, gymnastic, tug of war, culture show and race.

She said that special prizes would also be given to position holders in addition commendatory certificates.

TUF team also presented a march past and band march while faculty members of the university were also present on the occasion.