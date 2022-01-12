UrduPoint.com

Girls Volleyball Championship From Jan 14 In Mardan, Says Jamshed Baloch

Bint-e-Hawa Girls Volleyball Championship under the aegis of Regional Sports Office Mardan in collaboration with District Administration will start from January 14 at Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan Sports Complex in which teams from 16 educational institutions are participating

According to RSO Jamshed Baloch, the competitions will be formally inaugurated by AC Mardan Saman Abbas and Chairman board of Intermediate and Secondary education Mardan Imtiaz Ayub. Miss Gulnar, Director Sports BISE Mardan Sabir Khan, Assistant Director Sports Women Asiya Noor and Chairman Abdul Wali Khan University Sports Department Farooq Hussain will also present on this occasion.

MPA Zahir Shah Toro, DC Mardan Arif Habib and ADC Naik Mohammad would be the guests at the closing ceremony. RSO Jamshed Baloch said, after a long time in the history, Volleyball competitions are being held. Due to the efforts of Directorate of Sports, DC, sports fields are being filled with the players in Mardan. Players will be awarded trophies, cash prizes and certificates during the Championship.

