UrduPoint.com

Girmay Pulls Out Of Giro With Eye Injury After Cork Mishap

Muhammad Rameez Published May 18, 2022 | 02:39 PM

Girmay pulls out of Giro with eye injury after cork mishap

Eritrea's Biniam Girmay pulled out of the Giro d'Italia with a left eye injury he suffered after being hit by a prosecco cork while celebrating an historic stage victory, his team Intermarche said on Wednesday

Santarcangelo di Romagna, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Eritrea's Biniam Girmay pulled out of the Giro d'Italia with a left eye injury he suffered after being hit by a prosecco cork while celebrating an historic stage victory, his team Intermarche said on Wednesday.

Girmay became the first black African to win on any of cycling's three grand tours after claiming the honours on Tuesday's 10th stage of this year's race, between Pescara and Jesi.

Intermarche's team doctor Piet Daneels said tests showed "haemorrhage in the anterior chamber of the left eye".

"In consultation with the medical and sport staff, the decision has been made that Biniam Girmay will not take part any longer in this Giro d'Italia, which he is leaving with a stage victory, a second place and three other top five finishes," Intermarche said in a statement.

"The injury is moving in the right direction but in order not to aggravate it it has been strongly advised to avoid intense activities." The cyclist had placed the bottle on the floor and bent over it as he undid the binding before the cork flew off hitting him from close range.

Girmay was treated at a hospital in Jesi before then heading to a party held by his team in the seaside resort of Riccione on Tuesday evening.

He is due to have further tests on the eye and left the team hotel on Wednesday morning with his manager after bidding farewell to his team-mates - 'Little piece of history' - Girmay has carved out a name for himself in the world of cycling, establishing himself as one of the sport's best sprinters.

He had already made history this season when he became the first African winner of a classic, the Ghent-Wevelgem at the end of March.

He shot to attention at the world championships when he became the first black African man to feature on the podium when he came second in the under-23's at the 2021 event in Belgium.

He has already racked up eight wins since turning professional in 2020.

On Tuesday the 22-year-old had proven too strong for Dutch ace Mathieu van der Poel, who threw up his hands in resignation after a long struggle for the line at Jesi.

While multiple tour winner Chris Froome was born in Kenya and Daryl Impey of South Africa has won stages, Girmay is the first Black African to win on the grand tours.

"I watched the Giro as a kid on television and then went out riding with the dream of one day taking part," Girmay said, before his podium accident.

"We write a little piece of history every day," he added.

"I'm really happy about what I did today, I don't have the words to describe it."Impey paid tribute to Girmay's achievement in a post on Twitter: "What. A. Sprint. @GrmayeBiniam bossed that @giroditalia. Amazing for Eritrea and Africa again. He's just getting started, it seems. Chapeau (Hats off)!"Girmay leaves the Giro second in the sprint points race, just three points behind Frenchman Arnaud Demare on 151, with Van der Poel third another 58pts behind.

Related Topics

Africa Accident World Twitter Cycling Hotel Doctor Tours Cork Pescara Man Van Eritrea Belgium South Africa Kenya Chamber March 2020 Post Event TV From Best Top Race

Recent Stories

Govt expedites construction work on Winder Dam

Govt expedites construction work on Winder Dam

2 minutes ago
 Portuguese scientists identify location of neurons ..

Portuguese scientists identify location of neurons causing chronic pain

2 minutes ago
 French Ambassador Summoned to Russian Foreign Mini ..

French Ambassador Summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry Over Retaliatory Measures

2 minutes ago
 Workshop held on public legal education at Nawabsh ..

Workshop held on public legal education at Nawabshah

2 minutes ago
 England recall Broad and Anderson for New Zealand ..

England recall Broad and Anderson for New Zealand Tests

14 minutes ago
 Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic resume youth team tr ..

Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic resume youth team training after one-day suspensio ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.