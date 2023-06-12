Girmay sprints to Tour of Switzerland second stage win

Eritrean Biniam Girmay won a mass sprint to take the second stage of the Tour of Switzerland on Monday with local rider Stefan Kung retaining the race lead

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Eritrean Biniam Girmay won a mass sprint to take the second stage of the Tour of Switzerland on Monday with local rider Stefan Kung retaining the race lead.

At the end of a 173km-ride between Beromunster and Nottwil, Girmay, riding for Team Wanty, slipped into an opening left by Wout Van Aert, who broke too early, to finish ahead of Frenchman Arnaud Demare.

Belgian Van Aert was thirdGirmay, 23, added the stage win to a victory in the Giro d'Italia last year, as he took advantage of one of the few opportunities left to sprinters in the mountainous race.

Overall, Swiss Kung kept the lead he acquired in Sunday's prologue. He is five seconds ahead of Belgian Remco Evenepoel of Soudal-Quick Step, who grabbed a bonus second in the second intermediate sprint, with Van Aert of Jumbo-Visma six seconds adrift in third.