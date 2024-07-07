Girmay Wins Again As Tour De France Remembers De Gaulle
Muhammad Rameez Published July 07, 2024 | 02:00 AM
ColombeylesDeuxÉglises, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Eritrean sprinter Biniam Girmay won stage eight of the Tour de France on Saturday at a finish line in the village where former French president Charles de Gaulle lived and is buried.
Girmay became the first black African to win a stage on the Tour de France on stage 3.
Overnight leader Tadej Pogacar retained his 33-second lead over Remco Evenepoel in the general standings while defending champion Jonas Vingegaard is third.
Girmay's second stage win after his historic triumph at Turin on Monday extended his lead atop the best sprinter standings in the green jersey.
Norwegian rider Jonas Abrahamsen of Uno-X raced ahead of the peloton for most of the afternoon staying ahead for 170km and extending his lead in the king of the mountains polka dot jersey race for at least two more stages.
The stage ended in Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises, home of de Gaulle and his wife Yvonne.
De Gaulle led the Free French during WWII and was later president and architect of the Fifth French Republic.
Olympic medal hope and 2019 world road race champion Mads Pedersen pulled out of the Tour "to focus on other goals" ahead of stage eight having failed to shake off a shoulder injury.
Sunday's circuit around Troyes in the Champagne-growing region features 14 gravel sections in a Tour de France first opening up to the growing popularity to gravel racing
Recent Stories
Police to ensure tight security on Muharram
PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah
Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum
MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest
Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..
Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959
Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19
Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices
Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas
CM pays special focus on Murree's development: minister
Saudi Arabia conducts airdrop of food aid to Gaza Strip
More Stories From Sports
-
Wimbledon day 6 results - 1st update46 seconds ago
-
Netherlands v Turkey Euro 2024 quarter-final starting line-ups52 seconds ago
-
Wimbledon 'cow on ice' Zverev tells Guardiola 'come and coach me'11 minutes ago
-
Football: Euro 2024 results1 hour ago
-
England's Euros quarter-final with Swiss goes to penalties1 hour ago
-
England beat Switzerland on penalties to reach Euro 2024 semi-finals2 hours ago
-
PCB allocates Rs. 12,800mln for upgradation of stadiums ahead of ICC Champions Trophy5 hours ago
-
Wheel-Chair Tennis camps ends amidst great fun5 hours ago
-
National Kabaddi C'ship 2024 from July 126 hours ago
-
Women cricket squad makes preparations for Women's Asia Cup5 hours ago
-
PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket13 hours ago
-
Kabaddi Championship from July 1215 hours ago