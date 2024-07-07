Open Menu

Girmay Wins Again As Tour De France Remembers De Gaulle

Muhammad Rameez Published July 07, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Girmay wins again as Tour de France remembers de Gaulle

ColombeylesDeuxÉglises, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Eritrean sprinter Biniam Girmay won stage eight of the Tour de France on Saturday at a finish line in the village where former French president Charles de Gaulle lived and is buried.

Girmay became the first black African to win a stage on the Tour de France on stage 3.

Overnight leader Tadej Pogacar retained his 33-second lead over Remco Evenepoel in the general standings while defending champion Jonas Vingegaard is third.

Girmay's second stage win after his historic triumph at Turin on Monday extended his lead atop the best sprinter standings in the green jersey.

Norwegian rider Jonas Abrahamsen of Uno-X raced ahead of the peloton for most of the afternoon staying ahead for 170km and extending his lead in the king of the mountains polka dot jersey race for at least two more stages.

The stage ended in Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises, home of de Gaulle and his wife Yvonne.

De Gaulle led the Free French during WWII and was later president and architect of the Fifth French Republic.

Olympic medal hope and 2019 world road race champion Mads Pedersen pulled out of the Tour "to focus on other goals" ahead of stage eight having failed to shake off a shoulder injury.

Sunday's circuit around Troyes in the Champagne-growing region features 14 gravel sections in a Tour de France first opening up to the growing popularity to gravel racing

Related Topics

World France Road Wife Troyes Turin Lead Sunday 2019 Olympics Best Race

Recent Stories

Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

3 hours ago
 PTI's rally permission revocation purely administr ..

PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah

3 hours ago
 Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" ..

Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum

3 hours ago
 MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

3 hours ago
 Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

3 hours ago
 Peace vital for progress, economic development: Kh ..

Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..

3 hours ago
Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

3 hours ago
 Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakist ..

Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19

3 hours ago
 Punjab Food department issues notification of flou ..

Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices

3 hours ago
 Police conduct sweeping search operations in diffe ..

Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas

3 hours ago
 CM pays special focus on Murree's development: min ..

CM pays special focus on Murree's development: minister

4 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia conducts airdrop of food aid to Gaza ..

Saudi Arabia conducts airdrop of food aid to Gaza Strip

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports