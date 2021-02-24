This year's Giro d'Italia, which begins in Turin on May 8, will take in some signature highlights including Monte Zoncolan in the Alps, the Dolomites and the 'Strade Bianche', organisers revealed on Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :This year's Giro d'Italia, which begins in Turin on May 8, will take in some signature highlights including Monte Zoncolan in the Alps, the Dolomites and the 'Strade Bianche', organisers revealed on Wednesday.

The 104th edition, which will honour the 160th anniversary of the Italy's unification, ends in Milan on May 30.

The course is light on time trials -- two indivual TTs on the first and last days at a total of 40 kilometres -- but will please the elite climbers such as the Colombian Egan Bernal and Frenchmen Thibaut Pinot and Romain Bardet with the mountains featuring large in the second half of the event.

The first week is devoted to the sprint south to Puglia before the start of the climb to the heart of Umbria.

After the first rest comes a big test with 35 kilometres of Tuscan 'Strade Bianche' -- unpaved roads -- during the last 70 kilometres to Montalcino, one of the great wine sites of the peninsula.

The riders will need to take on Zoncolan, one of the hardest climbs in Europe, at the end of the second week, two days before the queen stage of the Dolomites, scheduled for May 24.

A trio of great historic passes -- Fedaia, Pordoi, Giau -- will begin that stage leading to Cortina d'Ampezzo, one of the host resorts for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The third week takes the riders back to the north of the country and includes a testing sidestep into Switzerland.