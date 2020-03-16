This year's Giro d'Italia cycling race has been postponed due to corona-virus fears, race organizers said on Friday

No new date for the first Grand Tour of the season has been announced but it was originally set for May 9-31.

"RCS, having taken note of the national and international situation, announce the postponement of the 2020 Giro," a statement said.

Earlier on Friday, Hungary's government announced the three opening stages of the race set for the country had been cancelled due to emergency measures introduced by Budapest.