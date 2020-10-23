UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Giro Stage Winner O'Connor To Move To AG2R Next Season

Muhammad Rameez 2 hours ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 05:35 PM

Giro stage winner O'Connor to move to AG2R next season

Ben O'Connor will move to AG2R La Mondiale next season, the French cycling team announced days after the Australian rider won his first ever Grand Tour stage

Morbegno, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Ben O'Connor will move to AG2R La Mondiale next season, the French cycling team announced days after the Australian rider won his first ever Grand Tour stage.

Currently with NTT Pro Cycling, O'Connor won stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia on Wednesday a day after finishing second on the previous stage.

The 24-year-old currently sits 22nd in the general classification, more than an hour behind overall leader Wilco Kelderman.

"I know that the team has great ambitions for the future, and I am proud to be part of it," climber O'Connor said in a statement.

"I have proven that I can win in the UCI World Tour, now I want to improve in stage races, be more consistent and take more victories.

" AG2R, who next year will be sponsored by automotive manufacturer Citroen, had been following O'Connor for two years, said team manager Vincent Lavenu.

"He is not yet 25 years old and has already confirmed his potential with his stage victory in the Giro as well as his good overall performance," Lavenu said.

The arrival of O'Connor completes an AG2R recruitment campaign with an international profile following the departure of Romain Bardet for Sunweb.

They have brought in Belgium's reigning Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet, 2018 Liege-Bastogne-Liege winner Bob Jungels from Luxemburg and Swiss rider Michael Schar, as well as Frenchman Lilian Calmejane, stage winner on the Tour de France and the Vuelta a Espana.

Related Topics

World Cycling France Climber Van Belgium 2018 Olympics From

Recent Stories

UAE’s efforts in eradicating polio globally is s ..

7 minutes ago

UAE hosts 4th meeting of GCC Ministerial Committee ..

22 minutes ago

MoHR, UNDP hold consultative workshop on action pl ..

47 seconds ago

Prayer leaders asked to spread cleanliness message ..

49 seconds ago

Virus cases in 23 EU nations and UK of 'serious co ..

50 seconds ago

Man commits suicide on railway track in Taxila

52 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.