Giroud Extends Chelsea Contract Until June 2021

Zeeshan Mehtab 10 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 07:25 PM

Giroud extends Chelsea contract until June 2021

Chelsea have triggered the option to extend France striker Olivier Giroud's contract by a year until June 2021, a source said Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Chelsea have triggered the option to extend France striker Olivier Giroud's contract by a year until June 2021, a source said Saturday.

Giroud, 33, signed for Chelsea in winter 2018 from cross-city rivals Arsenal.

The 33-year-old has scored 39 goals in 97 appearances for France, making him his country's third-highest goalscorer behind Michel Platini (41) and Thierry Henry (51), and the striker will be vying for a spot at next year's European Championship.

