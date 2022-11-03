UrduPoint.com

Giroud Fires AC Milan Past Salzburg And Into Champions League Knockouts

Muhammad Rameez Published November 03, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Giroud fires AC Milan past Salzburg and into Champions League knockouts

Milan, Nov 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Olivier Giroud fired AC Milan back into European football's elite on Wednesday with his brace in a 4-0 win over Salzburg which granted his team passage to the Champions League knockout stages.

Milan needed a point in front of over 70,000 fans at the San Siro to reach the last 16 for the first time since the 2013/14 season but they cruised through thanks to Giroud.

The France striker netted in each half, set up Rade Krunic's header just after half-time which doubled the hosts' lead and was also involved in Junior Messias' stoppage-time strike which rounded off the scoring.

Seven-time European champions Milan finished Group E in second place, three points behind winners Chelsea and will be a team to watch out for in Monday's draw.

In Rafael Leao and Theo Hernandez, who both struck the woodwork, Milan have two of the most exciting left-sided players in the world who could damage almost any opponent.

Salzburg had to win to leapfrog Milan and Matthias Jaissle's team drop down to the Europa League after finishing in third place, four points behind the Italians.

Related Topics

Football World France Salzburg Milan San Lead Chelsea AC Milan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2022

6 seconds ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd November 2022

5 minutes ago
 Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthen ..

Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthening rupee against dollar: Sheh ..

10 hours ago
 Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crash ..

Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crashes out

10 hours ago
 UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostili ..

UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostilities in Ethiopia - Spokesperso ..

10 hours ago
 Serbian Armed Forces Shoot Down Drone Over Militar ..

Serbian Armed Forces Shoot Down Drone Over Military Unit Near Kosovo

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.