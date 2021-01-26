Gisin leads Shiffrin after Kronplatz giant slalom first run

Swiss skier Michelle Gisin set the fastest time ahead of American Mikaela Shiffrin in the first run of the World Cup women's giant slalom in Italy on Tuesday

kronplatz (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Swiss skier Michelle Gisin set the fastest time ahead of American Mikaela Shiffrin in the first run of the World Cup women's giant slalom in Italy on Tuesday.

Gisin, 27, is 0.

56sec ahead of Olympic champion Shiffrin with Italy's Federica Brignone third at 0.67 before the second run in the Italian Dolomites later in the day.

Italy's Marta Bassino, the race favourite after winning four giant slalom races so far this season, was seventh 1.09sec off the pace.

Slovak Petra Vlhova, overall World Cup leader ahead of Gisin, finished a disappointing ninth at 1.49sec.