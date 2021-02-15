Gladbach coach Marco Rose to join Borussia Dortmund from next season - club

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Borussia Moenchengladbach coach Marco Rose will take over Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season, Gladbach announced Monday.

"We have had a lot of discussions about Marco's future in the last weeks. Sadly, he has decided...that he would like to join Dortmund in the summer," Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl said in a statement.