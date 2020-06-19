Gladbach hit by injuries to Plea, Thuram

Borussia Moenchengladbach's hopes of bagging a Champions League berth have suffered a blow with news that their two best strikers, Alassane Plea and Marcus Thuram, will likely miss the rest of the season with injuries

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Borussia Moenchengladbach's hopes of bagging a Champions League berth have suffered a blow with news that their two best strikers, Alassane Plea and Marcus Thuram, will likely miss the rest of the season with injuries.

Plea, who has scored 10 goals this term, is suffering from a muscular problem which stopped him from playing in Tuesday's 3-0 victory over Wolfsburg.

The Frenchman's return for the club's two final games of the season, at Paderborn on Saturday and at home against Hertha Berlin on June 27 was "very doubtful", according to Gladbach coach Marco Rose.

Plea's fellow Frenchman Thuram, who has also notched up 10 goals in this coronavirus-interrupted season, turned an ankle against Bayern Munich and will not play again this season.

"The season's over for Marcus. We're even considering an operation," Rose said.

Gladbach sit fifth in the Bundesliga, a point behind fourth-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

Only the top four teams will qualify for the 2020-2021 Champions League, with the fifth-placed team taking part in the Europa League.