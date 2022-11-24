Gladiators bag Chief Commissioner Football Tournament title

UrduPoint.com

Gladiators Club clinched the first Chief Commissioner Football Tournament title here at the G-7/4 Football Ground on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Gladiators Club clinched the first Chief Commissioner Football Tournament title here at the G-7/4 Football Ground on Thursday.

Gladiators downed Bolts XI Football Club in the final by 3-1. Chief Commissioner Islamabad Captain (R) Muhammad Usman Younis along with Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon attended the final as special guests.

Speaking at the prize distribution ceremony after the final, the chief commissioner said sports were important for the mental and physical development of a person and added that such tournaments would be organized in Islamabad to bring new talent to fore.

Younis distributed cash prizes, trophies and medals among the winning and runner-up teams.

A total of 26 teams were registered in the tournament. The pool matches of the said tournament continued for five days while the final was played on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the chief commissioner hockey and cricket tournaments were also around the corner to boost the enthusiasm of sports athletes and showcase their skills through ICT platform.

It may be mentioned that the first Chief Commissioner Chess Championship would also be held at F-9 Park on November 26, featuring players from all over the country.

