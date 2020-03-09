UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

"Gladiators Not Out Of PSL Yet": Tymal Mills

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 11:58 PM

Quetta Gladiators fast bowler Tymal Mills has said that Quetta Gladiators d lost four matches in a row in the HBL PSL V but they were not out of the tournament yet

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ):Quetta Gladiators fast bowler Tymal Mills has said that Quetta Gladiators d lost four matches in a row in the HBL PSL V but they were not out of the tournament yet.

Talking to the media men before team's practice session at the Gaddafi stadium here on Monday, he said "The guys may not be as consistent as we would have liked them to be but if we win the tournament nobody would speak about these losses".

About the young team, he said the team has recently experienced ups and downs as there are many young guys in the team, adding that if Quetta win the two remaining matches, they have good chances of qualifying for the play-offs.

To a question, he said T20 cricket is unpredictable around the world, adding that one team is at the bottom one year and goes on to win the tournament the next year.

About lack-luster team performance from the HBL PSL IV champions, he said "We lost Umer Akmal before the very first game in the HBL PSL V and he was a very important player for the Quetta Gladiators as he had produced consistent performance over the years.

" Mills, to a question, spoke very high of the fast bowling talent in Pakistan. He heaped praise on young fast bowlers Mohammad Hasnain and Nasim Shah, adding that the young fast bowlers have been amazing throughout the HBL PSL V.

About the hospitality, the left-arm fast bowler said the food and hospitality have been great in all cities of Pakistan, adding that Ahmed Shahzad has been a great host to him and has shown him around.

Vis--vis crowds in the HBL PSL V matches, the Gladiators' fast bowler said the crowds have been excellent at all venues he had played so far while atmosphere at all the stadiums was electrifying.

Quetta Gladiators are currently placed at the bottom of the points table in the HBL PSL V with six points fromeight matches. They are due to play their next match against Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi stadium on March 11 (Wednesday).

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 World Quetta Pakistan Super League Young March May National University Media All From Habib Bank Limited Multan Sultans Quetta Gladiators

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns attack on Sudanese Prime Min ..

46 minutes ago

EU's Michel Hopes to Bridge Gap With Turkey on Syr ..

21 minutes ago

Dutch Prosecutors Say Studied Information Provided ..

21 minutes ago

US Warns Heath Firms Against Price Fixing During C ..

21 minutes ago

Number of Coronavirus Cases in Canada Swells to 71 ..

21 minutes ago

US Urges Ships to Take Photos of Illegal Oil Trans ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.