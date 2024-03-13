Gladiators' spinner Usman Tariq cleared to bowl in PSL Season Nine matches

Quetta Gladiators' spinner, Usman Tariq, has been given the green light to participate in the upcoming matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine, where he will resume his bowling duties

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Quetta Gladiators' spinner, Usman Tariq, has been given the green light to participate in the upcoming matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine, where he will resume his bowling duties.

This decision comes after concerns regarding the accuracy of Usman Tariq's bowling action arose, prompting him to undergo an assessment at the National Cricket Academy. Following the assessment, Usman Tariq received specific guidelines to rectify his bowling action.

It's worth noting that Usman Tariq bowled four overs during Quetta Gladiators' match against Multan Sultans at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday night, where he conceded 38 runs at an average of 9.5, yet failed to secure any wickets.