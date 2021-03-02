UrduPoint.com
Gladiators Vs United Match Rescheduled For Tuesday

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 12:45 AM

Gladiators vs United match rescheduled for Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ):The Event Technical Committee of the HBL Pakistan Super League 6 has decided to reschedule Quetta Gladiators-Islamabad United match for tomorrow, Tuesday, at 7pm Pakistan Standard Time.

The decision has been made despite both the sides returning negative tests on late Monday afternoon after Fawad Ahmed of Islamabad United's test result came back positive earlier today, Monday, said a spokesman of the PCB here.

Fawad was put in isolation late Saturday night. He will re-enter the bio-secure bubble after two negative tests.

"The decision to reschedule the match has been made after a careful consideration, aimed at allowing players sufficient time to relax, refocus and regroup following the testing and in the best interest of the competition.

"While all squad members of Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United have tested negative, players and player support personnel of the four remaining sides and the match officials will undergo rapid tests on Monday evening".

The tickets for Monday's match will be valid on Tuesday, while the unused tickets can be refunded.

