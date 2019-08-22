UrduPoint.com
Glamorgan's Chief Executive Delighted For Pakistan Back To Cardiff

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 05:33 PM

Glamorgan's Chief Executive Hugh Morris has expressed that Cardiff is chuffed to host the Pakistan team when they tour England next year

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ):Glamorgan's Chief Executive Hugh Morris has expressed that Cardiff is chuffed to host the Pakistan team when they tour England next year.

The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has allotted Cardiff's Sophia Gardens as the venue for one of the three Twenty20s between England and Pakistan in 2020.

Morriss expressed that he will be looking forward while hoping that the game attracts a full house. The English board, on Wednesday, announced the home fixtures for England in 2020 and that includes three Tests and three T20s against Pakistan between July 30 to September 2. The second T20 between England and Pakistan is scheduled on August 31 at Sophia Gardens, the biggest cricket stadium in Wales, and Morris felt this was good for Glamorgan.

"We are delighted to welcome Pakistan back to Cardiff for a T20 game," Morris was quoted as saying by sportscafe.

in.

"They are one of the top teams in the world, it should be exciting. We had a really good game at the beginning of this year between England and Pakistan, and we are really excited by another one. It's on Bank Holiday Monday next year as well, August 31, and we are looking for another bumper crowd."Due to a high number of Pakistan-origin citizens in the United Kingdom, cricket matches involving Pakistan are generally very well attended, an example of which was witnessed during the 2019 World Cup, wherein almost every Pakistan game was sold out. Hence, Morris is very much looking forward to Pakistan cricket fans showing up at the Sophia Gardens for the aforementioned T20 fixture.

"Pakistan brings a lot of excitement and is always great to see. Their spectators love cricket, they make a great deal of noise in the stadium, and create a great atmosphere," he said.

