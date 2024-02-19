Open Menu

Glasner Replaces Hodgson As Crystal Palace Boss

Muhammad Rameez Published February 19, 2024 | 11:21 PM

Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss

Crystal Palace named Oliver Glasner as their new manager on Monday, shortly after Roy Hodgson stepped down following a poor run that left the club hovering above the relegation zone

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Crystal Palace named Oliver Glasner as their new manager on Monday, shortly after Roy Hodgson stepped down following a poor run that left the club hovering above the relegation zone.

Glasner, who led Eintracht Frankfurt to Europa League glory in 2022, has signed a deal until the end of the 2025/26 season.

"I am very happy to join Crystal Palace FC as manager," the 49-year-old Austrian said.

"I am looking forward to working with the talented squad, meeting the club's supporters and experiencing the Selhurst Park atmosphere I have heard so much about."

Palace chairman Steve Parish said: "I'm delighted to welcome Oliver to the club.

He has an outstanding record, and we believe he is the right manager to take the club forward at this pivotal stage.

"Wherever Oliver has gone so far in his managerial journey, success has been quick to follow, and we believe his ambition, as well as his exciting and attacking approach, is the perfect fit."

Former England boss Hodgson, 76, who had been under growing pressure due to Palace's poor form, was taken for medical tests after falling ill on Thursday but is now out of hospital. Palace have lost 10 of their past 16 league games and are 16th in the Premier League table, just five points above third-bottom Everton, whom they face at Goodison Park later on Monday.

jw/smg/lp

Related Topics

Poor Frankfurt Premier League

Recent Stories

Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered

Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered

4 minutes ago
 Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP

Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP

5 minutes ago
 CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match ..

CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match, calls for stronger cricketin ..

6 minutes ago
 Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach ..

Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach of privilege

8 minutes ago
 Farmers must complete sowing of summer vegetables ..

Farmers must complete sowing of summer vegetables till end of March

8 minutes ago
 Protest against Rwanda, West in key DR Congo city

Protest against Rwanda, West in key DR Congo city

8 minutes ago
Cloudy, cold weather forecast for Balochistan

Cloudy, cold weather forecast for Balochistan

8 minutes ago
 ACE starts probe of Rs 41 million alleged embezzle ..

ACE starts probe of Rs 41 million alleged embezzlement of SIDA’s funds

6 minutes ago
 Stock markets diverge before more key earnings

Stock markets diverge before more key earnings

6 minutes ago
 PHC grants protective bail to Ali Amin Gandapur

PHC grants protective bail to Ali Amin Gandapur

8 minutes ago
 Newcastle confirm Ashworth exit amid Man Utd inter ..

Newcastle confirm Ashworth exit amid Man Utd interest

4 minutes ago
 Biden says 'considering' more Russia sanctions aft ..

Biden says 'considering' more Russia sanctions after Navalny death

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports