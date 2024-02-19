Glasner Replaces Hodgson As Crystal Palace Boss
Muhammad Rameez Published February 19, 2024 | 11:21 PM
Crystal Palace named Oliver Glasner as their new manager on Monday, shortly after Roy Hodgson stepped down following a poor run that left the club hovering above the relegation zone
Glasner, who led Eintracht Frankfurt to Europa League glory in 2022, has signed a deal until the end of the 2025/26 season.
"I am very happy to join Crystal Palace FC as manager," the 49-year-old Austrian said.
"I am looking forward to working with the talented squad, meeting the club's supporters and experiencing the Selhurst Park atmosphere I have heard so much about."
Palace chairman Steve Parish said: "I'm delighted to welcome Oliver to the club.
He has an outstanding record, and we believe he is the right manager to take the club forward at this pivotal stage.
"Wherever Oliver has gone so far in his managerial journey, success has been quick to follow, and we believe his ambition, as well as his exciting and attacking approach, is the perfect fit."
Former England boss Hodgson, 76, who had been under growing pressure due to Palace's poor form, was taken for medical tests after falling ill on Thursday but is now out of hospital. Palace have lost 10 of their past 16 league games and are 16th in the Premier League table, just five points above third-bottom Everton, whom they face at Goodison Park later on Monday.
