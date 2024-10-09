Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the new ball

- Home
Ijaz Ahmad Published October 09, 2024 | 02:13 PM
Melbourne (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9 October, 2024):
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has acknowledged Pakistan’s unpredictability and the threat they pose ahead of their upcoming series, stating that his team must be at their best to secure a win.
Speaking at the Australian Summer Festival in Melbourne, Maxwell shared his thoughts on facing Pakistan, expressing both respect and caution.
"When you play against a team like Pakistan, their unpredictability makes them so tough to compete with," Maxwell said.
"We’ve had challenges against Pakistan in the past. They can be dangerous at different times because you never know what to expect from them.
"
Maxwell went on to highlight some of Pakistan's standout players, paying tribute to skipper Babar Azam and fast bowler Shaheen Afridi.
"We definitely have to keep an eye on Babar Azam; he’s an absolute superstar.
"Shaheen Afridi is a wizard with the new ball up front.
Pakistan has world-class players, and we’re looking forward to the challenge."
The Australian all-rounder emphasized that the team is not taking the series lightly and is preparing to bring their best game.
"We’ll need to be at the top of our game to come out on top. It’s definitely a series we’re not taking lightly."
