Open Menu

Glenn Maxwell Calls Babar Azam Superstar And Shaheen Afridi As A Wizard With The New Ball

Ijaz Ahmad Published October 09, 2024 | 02:13 PM

Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the new ball

Melbourne (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9 October, 2024):
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has acknowledged Pakistan’s unpredictability and the threat they pose ahead of their upcoming series, stating that his team must be at their best to secure a win.


Speaking at the Australian Summer Festival in Melbourne, Maxwell shared his thoughts on facing Pakistan, expressing both respect and caution.
"When you play against a team like Pakistan, their unpredictability makes them so tough to compete with," Maxwell said.

"We’ve had challenges against Pakistan in the past. They can be dangerous at different times because you never know what to expect from them.

"
Maxwell went on to highlight some of Pakistan's standout players, paying tribute to skipper Babar Azam and fast bowler Shaheen Afridi.
"We definitely have to keep an eye on Babar Azam; he’s an absolute superstar.
"Shaheen Afridi is a wizard with the new ball up front.

Pakistan has world-class players, and we’re looking forward to the challenge."
The Australian all-rounder emphasized that the team is not taking the series lightly and is preparing to bring their best game.
"We’ll need to be at the top of our game to come out on top. It’s definitely a series we’re not taking lightly."

Related Topics

Pakistan Melbourne Babar Azam National University Afridi From Best Top

Recent Stories

realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakist ..

Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only

39 seconds ago
 Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK ..

Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..

57 seconds ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Ja ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Strengthening UA ..

1 minute ago
 Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's characteristic decency ..

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's characteristic decency & modesty in politics. Now Cha ..

12 minutes ago
 PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues

PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Reportage Empire Properties unveils plans for $300 ..

Reportage Empire Properties unveils plans for $300m investment in Pakistani Real ..

14 hours ago
 Duo wins Physics Nobel for 'foundational' AI break ..

Duo wins Physics Nobel for 'foundational' AI breakthroughs

15 hours ago
 NDF represents Pakistan at IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 ..

NDF represents Pakistan at IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 in Geneva

15 hours ago
 Five Russian climbers die on Nepal's Dhaulagiri pe ..

Five Russian climbers die on Nepal's Dhaulagiri peak: official

15 hours ago
 13-year-old in Belgrade school killings testifies ..

13-year-old in Belgrade school killings testifies at parents' trial

15 hours ago

More Stories From Sports