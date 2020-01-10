Glenn Maxwell praises hat-trick hero Haris Rauf

Melbourne Stars' captain Glenn Maxwell praised Haris Rauf by saying that if he continued to take wickets, other teams will have every right to be fearful

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Melbourne Stars' captain Glenn Maxwell praised Haris Rauf by saying that if he continued to take wickets, other teams will have every right to be fearful.

"There's a few teams we haven't played so there's still an opportunity to have that fear factor in the back of their mind before they play against us. If he keeps taking wickets like that, they have every right to be fearful," cricket.com.au quoted Maxwell as saying.

Haris Rauf took a hat-trick during his team's Big Bash League (BBL) match against Sydney Thunders on Wednesday.

Rauf bowled the final over of the innings and throttled Sydney Thunders' batting line-up by taking a hat-trick. He picked up the wickets of Matthew Gilkes, Callum Ferguson and Daniel Sams.

Maxwell said it was outstanding for Rauf to take hat-trick.

"For him to get a hat-trick on a pretty good wicket was outstanding. Haris brings something different - an electric youth, that unknown and you're not really sure what's going to happen," he said.

Melbourne stars secured a six-wicket win over Sydney Thunders in the match.