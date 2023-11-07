Who said what at the Cricket World Cup on Tuesday, the 34th day of the 2023 tournament as Glenn Maxwell set the competition alight

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Who said what at the cricket World Cup on Tuesday, the 34th day of the 2023 tournament as Glenn Maxwell set the competition alight.

"Horrific, I feel shocking. It was quite hot when we were fielding, I haven't done a whole lot of high intensity exercise in the heat. It got a hold of me today, I was lucky to stick it out until the end."

-- Glenn Maxwell after his epic 201 not out led Australia to victory over Afghanistan and into the semi-finals.

"It would've been nice if it was chanceless, I've lived a very charmed life out there."

-- Maxwell on being dropped in his innings

"Everyone wrote us off after two losses, we've won six in a row now and I hope that belief passes around our changing rooms.

-- Maxwell on reaching the semi-finals.

"This is the greatest ODI innings ever. It might be the greatest innings of any kind ever."

-- Former England captain Michael Vaughan on the BBC.

"One of the greatest innings of world cup so far....Incredible batting @Gmaxi_32 you beauty what a way to finish a game with a win & a double. Perfect display of batting."

-- Pakistan's Kamran Akmal on X, formerly Twitter