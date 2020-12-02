UrduPoint.com
Glenn Mecgrath Picks Up Wasim Akram’s Name Among Top Five ODI  bowlers

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 47 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 01:26 PM

Glenn Mecgrath picks up Wasim Akram’s name among top five ODI  bowlers

The Australian cricketer has also mentioned Brett Lee a one of the fast test bowlers of his generation.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2020) Legendary Austrian fast bowler Glenn McGrath who is also known as the pigeon selected swing king Wasim Akram among his top five picks for One-Day International (ODI) bowlers, the reports said on Wednesday.

Glenn MecGrath mentioned these Names while speaking of Australia’s third and final ODI against India at Mnuka Oval in Canberra. Crickettracker.com reported this.

Wasim Akram is also said “Sultan of Swing” is one of the highest wicket-taker of Pakistan with 502 wickets to his name.

MeGrath also mentioned Brett Lee as one of the fastest bowlers of his generation.

Sri-Lankan Chaminda Vaas, Muttiah Muralitharan and South Africa’s Shaun Pollock were also mentioned by the former Australian bowler.

More Stories From Sports

