Glitches, delays, court drama: another day of twists in Djokovic saga

The day started with a website crash and ended with the stunning release of the world's number one tennis player into Australia after nearly five days of detention

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :The day started with a website crash and ended with the stunning release of the world's number one tennis player into Australia after nearly five days of detention.

As viewers around the world tuned in to a much-anticipated livestream of Novak Djokovic's visa appeal hearing early Monday, they met the same fate the tennis star faced at Melbourne's airport last week -- being denied entry -- as the site crashed.

It was perhaps a fitting twist in a saga that has rolled on since Wednesday, with the Serbian holed up in a notorious Melbourne immigration detention centre on Covid-19 health grounds rather than training for a record 21st Grand Slam.