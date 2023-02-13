UrduPoint.com

Glittering Ceremony Of HBL PSL 8 Wins Hearts

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 13, 2023 | 06:56 PM

Glittering ceremony of HBL PSL 8 wins hearts

Aima Baig, Sahir Ali Bagga, Asim Azhar, Faris Shafi and Shae Gill presented amazing performance in the opening ceremony of the mega event at Multan Stadium.

Multan: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13th, 2023) Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8th edition kicked off with a heart-touching opening ceremony at Multan Stadium on Monday.

The ceremony started with a delay of half an hour when Aima Baig entered the stage and sung the national anthem.

PCB Chairman Najam Sethi also addressed the ceremony and presented a large replica of the PSL8 trophy before the audience.

Sethi announced that they would go to Quetta and Peshawar next year, terming PSL as the major source of happiness for the people.

He also put a question to the audience that whom they were going to support in tonight match.

Addressing the audience, Habib Bank Limited (HBL) President and CEO Muhammad Aurangzeb extended good wishes and congratulated Pakistan cricket board (PCB) for organizing amazing ceremony.

He added that he was thankful to PCB Chairman Najam Sethi over successful tournament year after year.

“We are organizing it Multan this year and this is historic moment,” said Aurangzeb, adding that the HBL PSL emerged now as a powerful event.

He said, “The success is all about the collective efforts of all the stakeholders,”.

The singers amazed the audience by their heart-touching songs and dance on the occasion. The fire-work colored the whole scene.

The singers including Sahir Ali Bagga and Baig entered the stage and won the hearts of the fans by their amazing performance.

Asim Azhar, Faris Shafi and Shae Gill presented PSL 8 anthem followed by a grand fireworks at the end of the ceremony.

Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will play the first match tonight at Multan Stadium.

Related Topics

Multan Peshawar Quetta Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Najam Sethi PCB Pakistan Super League Sahir Ali Bagga HBL Event All Habib Bank Limited Multan Sultans

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality, PMI sign MoU with to develop H ..

Dubai Municipality, PMI sign MoU with to develop HR capabilities in project mana ..

1 minute ago
 Dubai perceives Urban Plan 2040 as a pathway to we ..

Dubai perceives Urban Plan 2040 as a pathway to wellbeing: Mattar Al Tayer at WG ..

1 minute ago
 US Balloons Breached China's Airspace Over 10 Time ..

US Balloons Breached China's Airspace Over 10 Times Since Jan 1, 2022 - Beijing

5 seconds ago
 US AFRICOM Chief Visits Senegal, Algeria, Ghana in ..

US AFRICOM Chief Visits Senegal, Algeria, Ghana in 2nd Trip to Africa This Year

6 seconds ago
 KE files robust Rs 484 bln investment plan for sus ..

KE files robust Rs 484 bln investment plan for sustainable power supply to Karac ..

8 minutes ago
 3rd Jinnah Gold Polo Cup 2023 to get underway

3rd Jinnah Gold Polo Cup 2023 to get underway

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.