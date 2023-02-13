Glittering ceremony of HBL PSL 8 wins hearts

(@Abdulla99267510)

Aima Baig, Sahir Ali Bagga, Asim Azhar, Faris Shafi and Shae Gill presented amazing performance in the opening ceremony of the mega event at Multan Stadium.

Multan: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13th, 2023) Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8th edition kicked off with a heart-touching opening ceremony at Multan Stadium on Monday.

The ceremony started with a delay of half an hour when Aima Baig entered the stage and sung the national anthem.

PCB Chairman Najam Sethi also addressed the ceremony and presented a large replica of the PSL8 trophy before the audience.

Sethi announced that they would go to Quetta and Peshawar next year, terming PSL as the major source of happiness for the people.

He also put a question to the audience that whom they were going to support in tonight match.

Addressing the audience, Habib Bank Limited (HBL) President and CEO Muhammad Aurangzeb extended good wishes and congratulated Pakistan cricket board (PCB) for organizing amazing ceremony.

He added that he was thankful to PCB Chairman Najam Sethi over successful tournament year after year.

“We are organizing it Multan this year and this is historic moment,” said Aurangzeb, adding that the HBL PSL emerged now as a powerful event.

He said, “The success is all about the collective efforts of all the stakeholders,”.

The singers amazed the audience by their heart-touching songs and dance on the occasion. The fire-work colored the whole scene.

The singers including Sahir Ali Bagga and Baig entered the stage and won the hearts of the fans by their amazing performance.

Asim Azhar, Faris Shafi and Shae Gill presented PSL 8 anthem followed by a grand fireworks at the end of the ceremony.

Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will play the first match tonight at Multan Stadium.