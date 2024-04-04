Global football talent showcase to lands in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The Football Academy (TFA), a Dubai-based football academy renowned for its global outreach in identifying and nurturing football talent, sets its sights on Islamabad, for its latest talent showcase. Unlike the previous year’s paid showcases across Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore, TFA has revamped its approach, offering a golden opportunity for local talent to shine without any barriers. In a significant move to give back to the community, TFA, in partnership with well-known Pakistani academies, has announced a free talent showcase, slated for April 18, said a press.

In an exciting collaboration, Bookme.pk joins hands with TFA as the official ticketing partner, rolling out 99 free tickets for this exclusive event. This initiative marks a pivotal moment in TFA’s mission to democratize access to professional football opportunities, reflecting a commitment to fostering sports development and talent recognition in communities that are rich in potential yet often overlooked.

Ali El Jishi, The Sporting Director of TFA, commented on the initiative, “Last year, we made a promise to come back, and we are here to fulfill that promise. Our commitment to nurturing talent is stronger than ever. This free showcase in Islamabad is just the beginning. We envision a future where our strategic partnerships extend beyond the field, developing coaches and delivering camps that could eventually evolve into a TFA franchise here. It’s about laying down a sustainable foundation for football in Pakistan.”

As a professional football club that travels the globe to accelerate players’ careers in professional football, TFA’s Talent Showcase Tours have made waves in cities such as Reykjavik, Johannesburg, Kuala Lumpur, Cape Town, Addis Ababa, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Now, as they prepare to make their mark in Bahrain, after Pakistan with an aim to uncover the next generation of football stars.

The showcase in Islamabad follows a rigorous yet promising format wherein 99 players will be trialed across three different sessions, with each session hosting 33 hopefuls. From this talented pool, the top 25-30 players will be chosen for a final match, showcasing their skills in a competitive setting that mirrors the pressures and triumphs of professional play. The most exceptional one to three players from this final will earn a 30-day trial in Dubai with TFA’s Future Team and First Team. Success in this trial means more than just recognition—it opens the door to signing a professional football contract with the club.

“Our goal is to reach into the heart of communities and bring out those shining stars that haven’t had a platform before. Islamabad, with its rich cultural heritage and love for football, is the perfect stage,” says a spokesperson from TFA.

As April 18 approaches, excitement builds not just among the aspiring footballers of Islamabad but also within the broader Pakistani sports community.

Through initiatives like these, TFA continues to strengthen its reputation as a forward-thinking club committed to football’s global development. The Islamabad showcase is poised to be a landmark event, promising to uncover and polish the raw gems of Pakistan’s football talent, setting them on a path towards international sportsmanship and success.