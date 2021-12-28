UrduPoint.com

Global Interest In Dubai International Sports Conference And Lewandowski-Mbappe Session

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 02:11 PM

The stars talk about the challenges facing world football and express their happiness to be in Dubai

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th December, 2021) The 16th Dubai International Sports Conference and the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, which were held on Monday night at the Armani Hotel Burj Khalifa, received extensive coverage in the media around the globe.

Organised under the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives by Dubai Sports Council, the 16th edition of the Dubai International Sports Conference received great attention from the local and international press, where the international media highlighted the great success of the Conference, which brought together two of the world's most prominent strikers currently, Poland and Bayern Munich ace Robert Lewandowski and France and Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe.

Some of the important points discussed during the session involved the modern way of playing football and building a successful team, and the need to employ stars in the right formation to succeed. The two players also shared their view on the proposal to organise the FIFA World Cup every two years.

“I am very happy to be in Dubai, and to meet with some of the most important players from the world of football, great legends and big names in football,” said Mbappe, who received the Dubai Globe Soccer Player of the Year Award. “It is a great achievement for me to win this award in Dubai, as it represents a great incentive to do more, to maintain the position that I have reached.

“I want to write my name in history, and I am hungry to win more trophies every year, so I have to train harder every day. There are many good players in the world. If I get lazy one day, someone else will take my place."

Lewandowski, meanwhile, wrote on his Instagram account: “It's always a great pleasure to be here in #Dubai and meet so many friends and great players. Thank you very much for the awards, they are extremely valuable to me - thank you to all the fans who voted for me. I would like to dedicate these trophies to young athletes all over the world. Remember that in order to achieve success, you have to repeatedly recover from your failures and continue to fight for your dreams. Congratulations to all the winners! I wish you all good luck and success for the coming year 2022!”

Among the most important international media that featured news from the Conference were: Sky Sports Italy, BBC, The Sun, Radio Marca, Football Italy, Eurosport, ESPN, France 24, Slovakian channel TA3 channel, Nigerian TV Channels, AS Spain, L'Equipe, FC Barcelona's official website, Singapore's CNA, Yahoo, Insider Sport, France's Le Parisien, and many others.

The two events also received a lot of traction on social media with winning clubs and individuals, as well as their fans posting about the event to their more than one billion collective followers.

