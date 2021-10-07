Global sports stars and decision-makers start arriving for Expo 2020

Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council meets the Minister of Sports of Tatarstan and Italian football legend Paolo Maldini

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021) The sports sector is starting to benefit from the opportunities created by hosting Expo 2020, which will bring some of the greatest minds and personalities from the worlds of science and technology, economy, literature, show business and sports to Dubai.

His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, met His Excellency Vladimir Leonov, Minister of Sports of the Republic of Tatarstan, at the Russian pavilion in Expo 2020 and they discussed different initiatives and plans to strengthen and increase cooperation between the two parties.

The Secretary General also met football legend Paolo Maldini, the former captain of the Italian national team and AC Milan, where he won seven Italian Serie A league titles and featured in five of Milan’s seven UEFA Champions League triumphs. He also won four European Super Cup with the Italian club, two Intercontinental Cup and a FIFA Club World Cup.

Maldini, who is regarded as one of the greatest defenders of all times, made a record 902 appearances in all competitions for Milan as a player and is now serving as the club’s technical director since 2019.

Maldini visited the Italian pavilion at Expo 2020, as well as a number of other country pavilions, and met with a number of visitors in the pavilions. The Italian star expressed his happiness to visit Dubai and attend the Expo, especially as he realizes the importance and prestige of this event, since his city Milan hosted the last edition of the Expo in 2015.

His Excellency Saeed Hareb met Maldini in the presence of Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of the Council, and presented him with a copy of “My Story” - the anecdotal memoir of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Maldini was happy to receive the book, especially as he is in love with Dubai and admires the speed and quality of its development, and is a regular visitor to the emirate.