UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Stocks Mixed Amid Latest US-China Trade Signals

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 08:30 AM

Global stocks mixed amid latest US-China trade signals

New York, Nov 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Global stocks were mixed on Friday, with US indices pushing to fresh records as investors remained fairly upbeat on the prospects of a US-China trade deal despite some confusing signs on where things stand.

US President Donald Trump said he had not agreed to roll back any import tariffs as part of a partial trade deal the two sides are negotiating, contradicting Chinese government statements the prior day that had linked a rollback of some existing tariffs to the finalization of the partial "phase one" trade deal announced last month.

The remarks weighed on US stocks much of the day but markets pushed into positive territory at the end of the day, lifting all three major US indices to fresh records.

It was the S&P 500's third record this week amid optimism that the US-China situation is progressing towards a deal.

Investors "presumably continued to think that a 'Phase One' deal will still get signed," said Briefing.com, adding that "there still wasn't much conviction from buyers or sellers for most of the session." Earlier, European stocks fell about half a percent. Schwab cited divergent headlines that "seemed to foster some uncertainty regarding when/if a deal between the two largest economies will be completed." Earlier in Asia, Hong Kong closed lower following a six-day advance, while dealers in the city were bracing for a fresh weekend of protests after the death of a student who sustained head injuries when he fell during clashes with police.

Shanghai also weakened after data showed Chinese exports and imports fell again last month, though not by as much as expected.

Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, said: "If a first phase trade deal is done, there is agreement to roll back some existing tariffs, but only if the deal is agreed. Usual story -- mixed reports really all just noise." The two sides have imposed tariffs on hundreds of billions of Dollars in two-way trade, weighing on economic growth.

"It is clear that there are big reasons for Trump and Xi to want some form of deal, that they cannot appear to be conceding too much, that China wants as many of the tariffs removed as possible and that Trump's trade hawks would prefer to keep as many tariffs as they can," Karl Haeling of LBBW said in a market commentary.

- Key figures around 2140 GMT - New York - Dow: UP less than 0.1 percent at 27,681.24 (close) New York - S&P 500: UP 0.3 percent at 3,093.08 (close) New York - Nasdaq: UP 0.5 percent at 8,475.31 (close) London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.6 percent at 7,359.38 (close) Frankfurt - DAX 30: DOWN 0.5 percent at 13,228.56 (close) Paris - CAC 40: FLAT at 5,889.70 (close) EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.2 percent at 3,699.65 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.3 percent at 23,391.87 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.7 percent at 27,651.14 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.5 percent at 2,964.18 (close) Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1021 from $1.1050 at 2100 GMT Dollar/yen: DOWN at 109.21 Yen from 109.28 yen Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2784 from $1.2817 Euro/pound: DOWN at 86.18 pence from 86.22Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.4 percent at $62.51 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: UP 0.2 percent at $57.24 per barrel.

Related Topics

Police Exports Import China Student Trump London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo New York Euro Stocks Market All From Government Agreement Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Huawei Rotating Chairma ..

8 hours ago

No application received from Maryam Nawaz: Dr Fird ..

9 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens National Festival for Tol ..

9 hours ago

High time to follow Iqbal's teachings to address s ..

10 hours ago

Govt grants permission to Nawaz Sharif on medical ..

10 hours ago

Kartarpur Corridor inauguration testimony of Pakis ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.