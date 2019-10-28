Global System of Integrated Studies (GSIS) clinch Inter-school Football Tournament

Global System of Integrated Studies (GSIS) outplayed West Minister in the final and lifted the 10th Inter-School Football Tournament trophy played here at GSIS

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Global System of Integrated Studies (GSIS) outplayed West Minister in the final and lifted the 10th Inter-School Football Tournament trophy played here at GSIS.

The first half of the match was fiercely contested with post to post almost throughout the game with ball often seen in the two boxes. The second half was completely dominated by GSIS as far as ball possession goes. The GSIS put up impressive show against their opponent and won the match by 1-0.

A total 20 teams of schools and colleges from the twin cities including took part in the U-14, U16 and U-18 catagories.

Addressing the concluding ceremony chief guest Ex-Director, CDA, Sana Ullah Aman said the purpose of the tournament was to refrain youth from negative activities and provide them healthy activities.

He said the tournament would not only promote football in the country but would also help unearth the talent, he added.

GSIS, Principal, Qurat ul Ain Ali Rizvi speaking on the occasion said the players indicated to unity, faith and discipline as the basic element of sportsperson and basic rule of team spirit and collaborated tasks.

She said the aim of the event was to provide best facilities to young potential football players besides organizing tournaments in educational institutions.

Later, the chief guest on the concluding ceremony awarded trophies to the winner and running-up teams. Muhammad Hussain Haider of GSIS was declared Player of the match.

The GSIS won all the three finals of the catoragories i-e U-14, U-16 and U-18.