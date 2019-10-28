UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global System Of Integrated Studies (GSIS) Clinch Inter-school Football Tournament

Zeeshan Mehtab 21 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 01:24 PM

Global System of Integrated Studies (GSIS) clinch Inter-school Football Tournament

Global System of Integrated Studies (GSIS) outplayed West Minister in the final and lifted the 10th Inter-School Football Tournament trophy played here at GSIS

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Global System of Integrated Studies (GSIS) outplayed West Minister in the final and lifted the 10th Inter-School Football Tournament trophy played here at GSIS.

The first half of the match was fiercely contested with post to post almost throughout the game with ball often seen in the two boxes. The second half was completely dominated by GSIS as far as ball possession goes. The GSIS put up impressive show against their opponent and won the match by 1-0.

A total 20 teams of schools and colleges from the twin cities including took part in the U-14, U16 and U-18 catagories.

Addressing the concluding ceremony chief guest Ex-Director, CDA, Sana Ullah Aman said the purpose of the tournament was to refrain youth from negative activities and provide them healthy activities.

He said the tournament would not only promote football in the country but would also help unearth the talent, he added.

GSIS, Principal, Qurat ul Ain Ali Rizvi speaking on the occasion said the players indicated to unity, faith and discipline as the basic element of sportsperson and basic rule of team spirit and collaborated tasks.

She said the aim of the event was to provide best facilities to young potential football players besides organizing tournaments in educational institutions.

Later, the chief guest on the concluding ceremony awarded trophies to the winner and running-up teams. Muhammad Hussain Haider of GSIS was declared Player of the match.

The GSIS won all the three finals of the catoragories i-e U-14, U-16 and U-18.

Related Topics

Football Young Capital Development Authority Post Event All From Best Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

More than 7 in 10 Pakistanis (72%) claim to be hap ..

13 minutes ago

NUST licenses out 5 more Intellectual Property Rig ..

13 minutes ago

World Cities Day to be marked on Oct 31

29 seconds ago

French President Emmanuel Macron vows to push pens ..

31 seconds ago

PM says no NRO for anyone till his last breath

25 minutes ago

Fantastic Food festival to start from Nov 2

36 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.